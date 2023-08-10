Alan Trejo and his .393 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw on August 10 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is batting .247 with 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Trejo has had a hit in 26 of 53 games this year (49.1%), including multiple hits seven times (13.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 53 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in 14 games this season (26.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 20.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 26
.224 AVG .265
.243 OBP .322
.328 SLG .337
5 XBH 6
1 HR 0
11 RBI 6
14/2 K/BB 24/7
1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Kershaw (10-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.55 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, June 28, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering one hit.
  • In 16 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 2.55 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to his opponents.
