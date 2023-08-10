The Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

  • Rodgers is hitting .208 with a walk.
  • Rodgers has had a base hit in four of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Rodgers has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
.154 AVG .273
.154 OBP .333
.154 SLG .273
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
6/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.41).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Kershaw (10-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.55 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday, June 28 against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 35-year-old has a 2.55 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.
