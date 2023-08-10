On Thursday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Brewers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Discover More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while hitting .197.

Montero has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this season (31.8%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.1%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 12 of 44 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 24 .270 AVG .143 .304 OBP .163 .349 SLG .298 5 XBH 6 0 HR 3 8 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 42/1 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings