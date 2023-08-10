After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while batting .271.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (15.2%).

He has scored in 29.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 50 .301 AVG .243 .348 OBP .308 .506 SLG .354 20 XBH 11 7 HR 4 30 RBI 21 34/14 K/BB 49/15 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings