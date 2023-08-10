After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while batting .271.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.
  • Diaz has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (15.2%).
  • He has scored in 29.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.0%.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 50
.301 AVG .243
.348 OBP .308
.506 SLG .354
20 XBH 11
7 HR 4
30 RBI 21
34/14 K/BB 49/15
1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kershaw (10-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday, June 28 against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • In 16 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 2.55 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing batters.
