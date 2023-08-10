Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After hitting .222 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .256 with 26 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 70.1% of his games this year (75 of 107), with more than one hit 23 times (21.5%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.5% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.276
|AVG
|.236
|.317
|OBP
|.265
|.444
|SLG
|.397
|20
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|24
|51/9
|K/BB
|63/9
|2
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Kershaw (10-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.55 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday, June 28 against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.55, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .216 batting average against him.
