The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia (hitting .128 in his past 10 games, with a walk and an RBI), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is hitting .178 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.

This year, Toglia has recorded at least one hit in 14 of 27 games (51.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has driven in a run in six games this season (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (40.7%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .200 AVG .156 .265 OBP .208 .267 SLG .267 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings