Thursday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (59-55) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (37-79) at 7:10 PM (on August 10). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Red Sox, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (6-3, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Austin Cox (0-1, 3.58 ERA).

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have come away with 33 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 6-11 when favored by +190 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 34.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (454 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

