How to Watch the WNBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are three contests on today's WNBA schedule, including the Minnesota Lynx playing the Indiana Fever.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Indiana Fever take on the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx take to the home court of the Fever on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 7-22
- MIN Record: 14-15
- IND Stats: 79.8 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
- MIN Stats: 79.9 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.6 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.2 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3
- MIN Odds to Win: -163
- IND Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 162.5 points
The Phoenix Mercury host the Connecticut Sun
The Sun look to pull off an away win at the Mercury on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 8-20
- CON Record: 21-7
- PHO Stats: 77.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- CON Stats: 83.9 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.0 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.1 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 8.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -8
- CON Odds to Win: -385
- PHO Odds to Win: +290
- Total: 160.5 points
Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Seattle Storm play host to the Atlanta Dream
The Dream hit the road the Storm on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 7-21
- ATL Record: 15-13
- SEA Stats: 78.5 PPG (11th in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- ATL Stats: 83.7 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -228
- SEA Odds to Win: +183
- Total: 165.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.