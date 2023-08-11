Friday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (65-52) versus the Chicago Cubs (59-56) at Rogers Centre should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on August 11.

The Blue Jays will look to Jose Berrios (9-7) versus the Cubs and Javier Assad (1-2).

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Blue Jays vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Blue Jays Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Blue Jays have a record of 4-3.

Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Blue Jays' last 10 games.

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 77 times this season and won 43, or 55.8%, of those games.

Toronto is 20-16 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Blue Jays have a 60.8% chance to win.

Toronto has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 523 (4.5 per game).

The Blue Jays have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (42.6%) in those games.

Chicago has a mark of 9-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (582 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Blue Jays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 6 @ Red Sox W 13-1 Chris Bassitt vs Brennan Bernardino August 7 @ Guardians W 3-1 Hyun-Jin Ryu vs Gavin Williams August 8 @ Guardians L 1-0 Yusei Kikuchi vs Tanner Bibee August 9 @ Guardians W 1-0 Kevin Gausman vs Logan Allen August 10 @ Guardians L 4-3 Alek Manoah vs Noah Syndergaard August 11 Cubs - José Berríos vs Javier Assad August 12 Cubs - Chris Bassitt vs Justin Steele August 13 Cubs - Hyun-Jin Ryu vs Jameson Taillon August 15 Phillies - Yusei Kikuchi vs Zack Wheeler August 16 Phillies - Kevin Gausman vs Michael Lorenzen August 18 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA

Cubs Schedule