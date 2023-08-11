Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.341 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .281 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 24 walks.
- Garcia is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a 14-game hitting streak.
- Garcia has had a hit in 58 of 83 games this season (69.9%), including multiple hits 22 times (26.5%).
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (4.8%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has an RBI in 30 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 of 83 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.312
|AVG
|.252
|.347
|OBP
|.306
|.422
|SLG
|.340
|13
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|13
|28/11
|K/BB
|44/13
|9
|SB
|9
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 111 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.81, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .359 against him.
