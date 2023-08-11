The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .259 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Duffy has gotten at least one hit in 54.4% of his games this season (31 of 57), with multiple hits four times (7.0%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

In seven games this season, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 10 of 57 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .311 AVG .203 .373 OBP .247 .378 SLG .261 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 12/5 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings