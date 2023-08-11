How to Watch the Rockies vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Ryan McMahon -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 114 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Colorado is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 22nd in the majors with 494 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.517 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Austin Gomber (9-8) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 24th start of the season.
- The left-hander allowed six hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.
- Gomber has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Zack Thompson
|8/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 12-1
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Freddy Peralta
|8/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Wade Miley
|8/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adrian Houser
|8/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 2-1
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/11/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Lance Lynn
|8/12/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Julio Urías
|8/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Merrill Kelly
|8/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|-
|8/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Ryne Nelson
