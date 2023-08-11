When the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-46) and Colorado Rockies (45-70) face off at Dodger Stadium on Friday, August 11, Lance Lynn will get the call for the Dodgers, while the Rockies will send Austin Gomber to the hill. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -300 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+240). Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (8-9, 6.11 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (9-8, 5.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+240) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $34.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ryan McMahon hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 93 times this season and won 56, or 60.2%, of those games.

The Dodgers have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers won each of the six games they played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (41%) in those games.

The Rockies have been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Castro 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+290) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+220) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+340) Mike Toglia 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+270) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+275)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.