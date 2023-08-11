Friday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (51-65) and the Kansas City Royals (37-80) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-6) to the mound, while Dylan Coleman will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Royals matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Royals have been underdogs in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (32%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 31 times in 97 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (454 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule