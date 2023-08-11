Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 111 home runs.

Kansas City is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Royals' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 454 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages just 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.11) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.401 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Dylan Coleman to the mound for his first start this season.

The 26-year-old righty has pitched in relief 17 times already this season, but will make his first start.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox L 6-2 Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Nick Pivetta 8/10/2023 Red Sox L 2-0 Away Austin Cox James Paxton 8/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Dylan Coleman Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners - Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Lyles Bryan Woo 8/16/2023 Mariners - Home Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners - Home - George Kirby

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.