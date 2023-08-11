Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 103 hits and an OBP of .336, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .465.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 48th in slugging.
- McMahon has had a hit in 69 of 109 games this season (63.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (25.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.9% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 50 of 109 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.273
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.324
|.505
|SLG
|.428
|25
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|23
|70/23
|K/BB
|70/29
|2
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the Dodgers, his 24th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 6.11 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.11), 56th in WHIP (1.410), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
