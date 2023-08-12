After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Tony Gonsolin) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .200 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.

Montero has gotten a hit in 20 of 45 games this season (44.4%), including eight multi-hit games (17.8%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (8.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Montero has had an RBI in 15 games this season (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.9%).

In 13 games this year (28.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 25 .270 AVG .149 .304 OBP .169 .349 SLG .333 5 XBH 7 0 HR 4 8 RBI 11 22/4 K/BB 44/1 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings