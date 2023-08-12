Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on August 12 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .268 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this year (64 of 101), with multiple hits 26 times (25.7%).
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 30.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (28.7%), including four games with multiple runs (4.0%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|52
|.301
|AVG
|.239
|.348
|OBP
|.302
|.506
|SLG
|.346
|20
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|21
|34/14
|K/BB
|50/15
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Dodgers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.42, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
