On Saturday, Ezequiel Tovar (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .417, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.

Tovar enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 109 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.1% of them.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (10.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Tovar has driven home a run in 38 games this year (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 47 times this season (43.1%), including six games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .276 AVG .237 .317 OBP .265 .444 SLG .391 20 XBH 20 5 HR 6 27 RBI 24 51/9 K/BB 65/9 2 SB 4

