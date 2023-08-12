Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ezequiel Tovar (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .417, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.
- Tovar enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 109 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.1% of them.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (10.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Tovar has driven home a run in 38 games this year (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 47 times this season (43.1%), including six games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.276
|AVG
|.237
|.317
|OBP
|.265
|.444
|SLG
|.391
|20
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|24
|51/9
|K/BB
|65/9
|2
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 130 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went six innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.42 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.