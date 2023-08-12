On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .240 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.

Profar has had a hit in 64 of 100 games this year (64.0%), including multiple hits 25 times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Profar has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (26.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (11.0%).

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (41.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .281 AVG .201 .364 OBP .279 .432 SLG .309 21 XBH 12 3 HR 5 21 RBI 18 32/22 K/BB 48/21 1 SB 0

