MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .694 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on August 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .223 with 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

Melendez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with three homers during his last games.

Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (70 of 110), with at least two hits 17 times (15.5%).

In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (10.0%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (24.5%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (10.9%).

He has scored in 39 games this season (35.5%), including multiple runs in nine games.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .206 AVG .242 .285 OBP .315 .340 SLG .428 16 XBH 21 6 HR 6 22 RBI 20 62/24 K/BB 66/18 3 SB 3

