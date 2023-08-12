Nelson Velazquez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nelson Velazquez (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has two doubles, four home runs and three walks while hitting .273.
- Velazquez has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 36.4% of his games in 2023, and 11.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season, Velazquez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (54.5%), including one multi-run game.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.353
|AVG
|.083
|.450
|OBP
|.083
|.824
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, one per game).
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
