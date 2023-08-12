The Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46) and the Colorado Rockies (45-71) will clash on Saturday, August 12 at Dodger Stadium, with Tony Gonsolin getting the ball for the Dodgers and Peter Lambert taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -300 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+240). The game's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (7-4, 4.42 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (2-3, 5.57 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 94 times and won 57, or 60.6%, of those games.

The Dodgers have played four times as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have come away with 41 wins in the 101 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Rodgers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+230)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.