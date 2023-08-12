Royals vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 12
The Kansas City Royals (38-80) have a 1-0 series lead and hope to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66) on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:10 PM ET.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (3-7) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (3-3).
Royals vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (3-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (3-3, 3.86 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans
- Ragans (3-3) takes the mound first for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
- Ragans is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.
- Ragans will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 2.1 frames per outing.
- In 12 of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Cole Ragans vs. Cardinals
- He will face a Cardinals offense that ranks seventh in the league with 1032 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .433 (sixth in the league) with 163 total home runs (sixth in MLB play).
- Ragans has thrown 2/3 of an inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Cardinals this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz
- Matz (3-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 17th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- The 32-year-old has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 24 games.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Matz will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
Steven Matz vs. Royals
- The Royals are batting .241 this season, 19th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .393 (23rd in the league) with 114 home runs.
- The Royals have gone 2-for-10 with an RBI in 2 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.
