Alan Trejo -- with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Trejo has picked up a hit in 49.1% of his 55 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.7% of them.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Trejo has driven in a run in 14 games this season (25.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .224 AVG .264 .243 OBP .319 .328 SLG .345 5 XBH 7 1 HR 0 11 RBI 6 14/2 K/BB 25/7 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings