Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has an OPS of .717, fueled by an OBP of .292 and a team-best slugging percentage of .425 this season.
- Tovar is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 70.9% of his games this season (78 of 110), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (21.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 12 games this year, he has homered (10.9%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 35.5% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.5%.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.276
|AVG
|.242
|.317
|OBP
|.269
|.444
|SLG
|.408
|20
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|25
|51/9
|K/BB
|67/9
|2
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias (9-6) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.39 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.39, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
