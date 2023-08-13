Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Read More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .240 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 64 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- In 7.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has had at least one RBI in 26.0% of his games this year (26 of 100), with two or more RBI 11 times (11.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.281
|AVG
|.201
|.364
|OBP
|.279
|.432
|SLG
|.309
|21
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|18
|32/22
|K/BB
|48/21
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.39, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
