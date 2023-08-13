Mike Toglia -- batting .108 with a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is batting .160 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Toglia has gotten a hit in 14 of 30 games this season (46.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 30 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has driven in a run in six games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (36.7%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 .200 AVG .127 .265 OBP .172 .267 SLG .218 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 20/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings