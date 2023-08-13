Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while batting .267.

In 58.3% of his games this season (35 of 60), Jones has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 60), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has had an RBI in 17 games this year (28.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36.7% of his games this year (22 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 34 .250 AVG .280 .337 OBP .358 .452 SLG .517 7 XBH 16 5 HR 6 11 RBI 18 25/11 K/BB 53/14 5 SB 2

