Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Dodgers on August 13, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Freddie Freeman, Ryan McMahon and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI (104 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .250/.335/.462 on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 95 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 43 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .240/.321/.369 on the year.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Julio Urías Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Urías Stats
- The Dodgers' Julio Urias (9-6) will make his 18th start of the season.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- Urias has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Urías Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 8
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 3
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|5
|2
|at Orioles
|Jul. 19
|5.0
|8
|8
|8
|2
|2
|at Mets
|Jul. 14
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has put up 159 hits with 43 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .344/.421/.595 on the year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 10
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 8
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 123 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 78 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .286/.388/.579 on the year.
- Betts enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 11
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
