After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is hitting .171 with a walk.

In five of nine games this season, Rodgers has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Rodgers has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this year.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .154 AVG .182 .154 OBP .250 .154 SLG .182 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 6/0 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings