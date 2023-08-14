Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 14
Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.421) thanks to 41 extra-base hits.
- In 70.3% of his games this year (78 of 111), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (21.6%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (10.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this year (39 of 111), with two or more RBI 10 times (9.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (43.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.276
|AVG
|.237
|.317
|OBP
|.264
|.444
|SLG
|.400
|20
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|25
|51/9
|K/BB
|69/9
|2
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly will look to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.169 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
