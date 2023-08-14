Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on August 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Isbel is batting .389 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 56.7% of his 60 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.7% of those games.

In 6.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.7% of his games this season, Isbel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.0%.

In 36.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .260 AVG .215 .288 OBP .248 .390 SLG .383 9 XBH 13 2 HR 2 12 RBI 7 16/3 K/BB 26/5 4 SB 2

