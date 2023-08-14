Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mariners - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Maikel Garcia (batting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Cardinals.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .286 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 24 walks.
- Garcia enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .389.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 59 of 84 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has hit a home run in 4.8% of his games this year, and 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this year (30 of 84), with more than one RBI six times (7.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 of 84 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.321
|AVG
|.252
|.354
|OBP
|.306
|.429
|SLG
|.340
|13
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|13
|28/11
|K/BB
|44/13
|9
|SB
|9
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.70).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 137 2/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
- The 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 25th, 1.024 WHIP ranks third, and 9 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.