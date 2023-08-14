Matt Beaty Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mariners - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Matt Beaty (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty has three doubles and two walks while hitting .233.
- Beaty has had a base hit in six of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this year.
- Beaty has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.250
|AVG
|.235
|.333
|OBP
|.316
|.250
|SLG
|.412
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|2/0
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 126 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Gilbert (10-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.66), third in WHIP (1.024), and 29th in K/9 (9).
