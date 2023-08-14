Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mariners - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on August 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- Massey will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer during his last outings.
- Massey has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 91), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has had an RBI in 24 games this season (26.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 91 games (26.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.224
|AVG
|.223
|.303
|OBP
|.255
|.358
|SLG
|.389
|12
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|21
|31/14
|K/BB
|42/6
|3
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 137 2/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.66), third in WHIP (1.024), and 29th in K/9 (9).
