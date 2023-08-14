Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on August 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Massey will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer during his last outings.

Massey has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 91), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has had an RBI in 24 games this season (26.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 of 91 games (26.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .224 AVG .223 .303 OBP .255 .358 SLG .389 12 XBH 11 3 HR 7 16 RBI 21 31/14 K/BB 42/6 3 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings