Nelson Velazquez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mariners - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Nelson Velazquez (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Mariners Player Props
|Royals vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Mariners
|Royals vs Mariners Odds
|Royals vs Mariners Prediction
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is hitting .270 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- In seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), Velazquez has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 41.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 12), and 12.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this season (41.7%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (58.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|.375
|AVG
|.083
|.375
|OBP
|.083
|1.125
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|1
|3/0
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (10-5) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.66), third in WHIP (1.024), and 29th in K/9 (9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.