On Monday, Nelson Velazquez (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

  • Velazquez is hitting .270 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.
  • In seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), Velazquez has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in 41.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 12), and 12.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this season (41.7%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (58.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
.375 AVG .083
.375 OBP .083
1.125 SLG .333
2 XBH 1
2 HR 1
3 RBI 1
3/0 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Gilbert (10-5) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.66), third in WHIP (1.024), and 29th in K/9 (9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.