The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar on Monday at 8:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +190 moneyline odds to win.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -225 +190 - - - - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies are 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 41 wins in the 103 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has not won as an underdog of +190 or more on the moneyline this season in 18 such games.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 50 of 117 chances this season.

The Rockies have posted a record of 14-11-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-30 20-43 19-28 26-45 27-52 18-21

