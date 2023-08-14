Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59) match up with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (45-73) in the series opener at Coors Field on Monday, August 14. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +180 moneyline odds. Arizona (-2.5) is favored on the run line. An 11.5-run total is set for the contest.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.20 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.92 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 29 out of the 48 games, or 60.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have won all five games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

In the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 103 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (39.8%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win two times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

