The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. hit the field in the first game of a four-game series against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +120 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The past 10 Royals matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 34, or 32.4%, of the 105 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has entered 84 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 28-56 in those contests.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 56 of its 119 games with a total.

The Royals are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-37 16-44 17-30 21-50 28-58 10-22

