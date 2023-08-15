Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mariners - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .780 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Emerson Hancock on the mound, on August 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.318), slugging percentage (.492) and total hits (132) this season.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 95th and he is 25th in slugging.
- Witt Jr. enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .476 with two homers.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 78 of 117 games this season (66.7%), including 38 multi-hit games (32.5%).
- Looking at the 117 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 21 of them (17.9%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has an RBI in 43 of 117 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year (52 of 117), with two or more runs 10 times (8.5%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.305
|AVG
|.249
|.337
|OBP
|.298
|.561
|SLG
|.422
|28
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|8
|47
|RBI
|25
|43/12
|K/BB
|55/14
|13
|SB
|21
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.73 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hancock (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second this season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
