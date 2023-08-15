On Tuesday, Matt Beaty (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and three RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Emerson Hancock. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty is batting .226 with three doubles and three walks.

Beaty has had a base hit in six of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this season.

Beaty has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .222 AVG .200 .364 OBP .200 .222 SLG .200 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 3/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

