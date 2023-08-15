Tuesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Seattle Mariners (63-55) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (39-81) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Mariners will give the ball to Emerson Hancock and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (3-13, 6.06 ERA).

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The past 10 Royals games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Royals have been underdogs in 106 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (33%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 29 times in 85 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in baseball scoring four runs per game (477 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule