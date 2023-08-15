Player prop betting options for Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 22 doubles, seven triples, 22 home runs, 26 walks and 72 RBI (132 total hits). He has stolen 34 bases.

He has a .277/.318/.492 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .415 with three doubles, four home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 14 4-for-5 3 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 103 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 53 runs.

He's slashing .251/.295/.437 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 4-for-4 2 1 4 8 at Red Sox Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 27 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 71 RBI (124 total hits). He has swiped 28 bases.

He has a .257/.319/.435 slash line on the season.

Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .208 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 0 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

France Stats

Ty France has 109 hits with 27 doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .252/.330/.376 on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

