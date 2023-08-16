Elias Diaz -- .091 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Slade Cecconi on the mound, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .260 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Diaz has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 105), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.5% of his games this year, Diaz has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season (30 of 105), with two or more runs four times (3.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 54
.287 AVG .236
.333 OBP .297
.483 SLG .338
20 XBH 11
7 HR 4
30 RBI 21
35/14 K/BB 52/15
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cecconi (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up one hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.