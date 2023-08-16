Jurickson Profar -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Slade Cecconi on the mound, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar has 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks while hitting .241.
  • Profar has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 102 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.5% of them.
  • In 6.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Profar has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (25.5%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (10.8%).
  • In 40.2% of his games this year (41 of 102), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 51
.285 AVG .200
.367 OBP .278
.435 SLG .307
21 XBH 12
3 HR 5
21 RBI 18
32/22 K/BB 48/21
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Cecconi (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up one hit.
