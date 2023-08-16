Mike Toglia vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After batting .086 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Slade Cecconi) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is hitting .160 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- This year, Toglia has posted at least one hit in 15 of 32 games (46.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has had an RBI in seven games this season.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.196
|AVG
|.127
|.268
|OBP
|.172
|.275
|SLG
|.218
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|3
|20/5
|K/BB
|20/2
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cecconi (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
