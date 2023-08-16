Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 16
Wednesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (60-60) versus the Colorado Rockies (46-74) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on August 16.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Slade Cecconi versus the Rockies and Austin Gomber (9-9).
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (four of those games had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have won in 42, or 40%, of the 105 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Colorado has come away with a win 34 times in 95 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (510 total runs).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.49 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Austin Gomber vs Lance Lynn
|August 12
|@ Dodgers
|L 4-1
|Peter Lambert vs Tony Gonsolin
|August 13
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Kyle Freeland vs Julio Urías
|August 14
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Chris Flexen vs Merrill Kelly
|August 15
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-5
|Ty Blach vs Joe Mantiply
|August 16
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Slade Cecconi
|August 18
|White Sox
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Michael Kopech
|August 19
|White Sox
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 20
|White Sox
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Dylan Cease
|August 22
|@ Rays
|-
|Ty Blach vs Zack Littell
|August 23
|@ Rays
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Aaron Civale
