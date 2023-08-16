How to Watch the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to Christian Walker for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 119 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
- The Rockies rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
- Colorado ranks 23rd in the majors with 510 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
- The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.49 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.514 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (9-9) for his 25th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
- He has 11 quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- Gomber has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Lance Lynn
|8/12/2023
|Dodgers
|L 4-1
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/13/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Julio Urías
|8/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Merrill Kelly
|8/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-5
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Joe Mantiply
|8/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Slade Cecconi
|8/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Michael Kopech
|8/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Dylan Cease
|8/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Zack Littell
|8/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Aaron Civale
