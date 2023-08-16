Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (60-60) square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (46-74) in the series rubber match at Coors Field on Wednesday, August 16. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Rockies have +110 odds to upset. The total is 12 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi - ARI (0-0, 2.84 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.33 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 30 (60%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have gone 24-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (63.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Diamondbacks went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 42, or 40%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won 34 of 95 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+125)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

